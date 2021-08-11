Before you start saying the price is too much you have to see the Silver Star Ranch and private lake getaway for yourself. If nothing else, just scroll through the photos below because they are incredible and this might be the perfect venue for an event or family staycation you're planning. While the Silver Star Ranch is beautiful it also claims the title of the most expensive Airbnb near Tyler at $875 per night (plus cleaning fees and service fees).

The ranch and private lake are technically in Brownsboro, Texas which is only about 30 minutes East of Tyler. The property comfortable sleeps up to 14 people, consisting of 9 beds in 3 bedrooms, plus 5 bathrooms. This ranch has been used numerous times to host weddings, so if you're thinking about a large gathering this could be perfect.

What Else Does the Silver Star Ranch Offer?

There is lots of seating and recreation areas outdoors, also a large outdoor kitchen, fireplace and firepit. There are yard games available upon rental, a fully stocked fishing lake, and you're more than welcome to enjoy non-motorized water sports on the lake. There are beautiful trails to explore East Texas. Staff is available for assistance upon request.

Extra Requirements for Wedding or Large Gatherings for Overnight Stays

Booking large events or weddings are not allowed through Airbnb so you will need to contact the hostess Tonya to workout those details at (903) 203-5117.

One review for this property mentioned catching a 6 lbs. bass on the lake. Another review mentioned kayaks and paddleboards that were available to use. All reviews for this property have been very positive.

Check out the Silver Star Ranch for yourself:

