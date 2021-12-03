This Fredericksburg, TX Airbnb Is Like Something ‘Straight Out Of A Horror Movie’

Get our free mobile app

We all may remember the house from Nightmare on Elm Street or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. When you think of these, you don't exactly get all warm and fuzzy inside. Instead, it's more like a lump in your throat or stomach-sinking feeling. Unfortunately, for some travelers, this is the feeling they're getting when they pull up to this home in Fredericksburg, Texas. By the looks of the place from the outside, I get it.

This 1890's German limestone farmhouse sits all alone on five acres of land outside of the historic German heritage town of Fredericksburg which is to the north of San Antonio and west of Austin, and rents out for $329 a night for the three-bedroom, 8 bed, and 2 bath home. The house apparently doesn't make a good first impression thanks to the limestone's weathered appearance along with a weird door knocker at the front door that features a hand that you lift and release for it to make a knocking sound. The outside of the home has a lot to be desired and kind of leaves you with this feeling that you're going to be trapped inside and no one will ever see you again. If that's the case, the accommodations on the inside are quite unique and comfortable though, so you'll feel at home - forever!

After getting over the feeling that you could potentially be staying in a serial killer's lair, you'll have a great time stargazing at the cosmos at night while relaxing in the hot tub, playing a ton of games and checking out some of the unique fixtures that adorn the inside of this historic property.

Reviews of the limestone farmhouse read something like this:

Susan - "The house is extraordinary, be prepared to be wowed!!"

Leslie - "Bring your telescope so you can enjoy the lovely Texas sky."

Jason - "No curtains on any bedroom windows, so unless you want to wake up at first light bring a sleep mask."

Jimmie - "I will note that renters should understand what kinda home they’re renting: it’s a legit 1890s farmhouse with some quirks."

Shana - "Word to the wise, don’t start exchanging ghost stories or scary tales because the quiet will start to scare you! ;-) we loved our weekend here and would definitely return."

The reviews from one TikTok'er who drove up and stayed at this property will have you rolling on the floor with their review.

This Fredericksburg, TX Airbnb Is Like Something 'Straight Out Of A Horror Movie' We all may remember the house from Nightmare on Elm Street or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. When you think of these, you don't exactly get all warm and fuzzy inside. Instead, it's more like a lump in your throat or stomach-sinking feeling. Unfortunately, for some travelers, this is the feeling they're getting when they pull up to this home in Fredericksburg, Texas. By the looks of the place from the outside, I get it.

A Five Level Lindale Treehouse On Airbnb Holds A Soccer Team If after watching an episode of 'Treehouse Masters' with Pete Nelson and crew, you have the urge to experience treehouse living, there's a place in Lindale that is perfect.

9 East Texas Tiny House Airbnb's All Under $90 A Night Fulfull your curiousity of what it would be like downsizing and living in a tiny house or just book one of these cute places for an awesome East Texas weekend getaway.

Most Expensive Airbnb in Lindale Has Toys for Kids of All Ages From the Curious George Nursery to the Stark Tower Bedrooms look at all this property has to offer for $899 per night.

This 5 Star Gilmer Airbnb is Perfect for a Couple and Longhorn Watching

Fans of Dr. Pepper Will Appreciate the Most Expensive Airbnb in Texas The founder of Dr. Pepper had this house built 1885 and due to the popular beverage the home is now the most expensive Airbnb in Texas