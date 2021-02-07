‘F9’ Super Bowl Trailer: The Fast & Furious Family Is Back

The Super Bowl is always the big launching pad for the summer’s blockbusters. Even in the age of coronavirus, that’s still true...ish. Don’t be surprised if the “Big Game” ads this year look a little familiar — mostly because this year’s movies were also last year’s movies, until they all got postponed until the summer of 2021 because of the pandemic.

Case in point: F9: The Fast Saga, originally scheduled for release on May 22, 2020. The film was postponed for an entire year because of Covid-19, and we still don’t really know whether the movie will come out this summer or not. We do know that whenever it premieres, the film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and the rest of the “Fast Family,” along with new additions like John Cena, who plays Diesel’s character’s long-lost brother.

The Super Bowl spot features plenty of the ridiculous action we’ve come to demand from the franchise. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world. Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

F9 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 28, 2021 — but note that this trailer says only “In Theaters Soon,” suggesting Universal has at least some doubt that it’s going to come out on time.