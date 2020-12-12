22 Years Ago: Faith Hill Hits No. 1 With ‘Let Me Let Go’

Twenty-two years ago today (Dec. 12, 1998), Faith Hill struck chart gold. It was on that date that her single "Let Me Let Go" soared to No. 1.

Vince Gill offers guest vocals on "Let Me Let Go," and also appears in its dramatic video. The song was written by Dennis Morgan and Steve Diamond, who admit that they tried for years to get it cut before Hill finally recorded it.

"We had an idea what the song was about when we were writing it -- clearly about a former relationship," Diamond tells The Boot. "But I’ve had people come up to me and tell me they related it to their battle with alcohol and drugs ... That was a real interesting perspective -- somebody taking lyrics how we did not intend it."

Hill's powerful delivery of "Let Me Let Go" earned her a Grammy Awards nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. The emotional ballad was also included on the soundtrack for the 1999 blockbuster film Message in a Bottle, starring Kevin Costner and Paul Newman.

"Let Me Let Go" was the third single released from Hill's multi-platinum-selling album Faith; that record also spawned her career-changing tune "This Kiss," as well as her emotional duet "Just to Hear You Say That You Love Me," with husband Tim McGraw.

Hill also included "Let Me Let Go" on both her 2001 compilation album, There You'll Be, and her 2007 The Hits record.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.