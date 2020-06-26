Fake Face Mask Exempt Cards Are Popping Up in Texas

Let's be real here, nobody likes wearing face masks but the coronavirus pandemic is here to stay for the time being.

The Today Show reports that some residents in Washington state are carrying fake face mask exempt cards.

I didn't even know that was a thing. I mean, where in the world would you possibly get one of those things, and what does it say on the card?

The card says it is certified from the FTBA agency. I tried to enter ftbagency.com on the internet and it comes up as a blank page from wix.com.

The Department of Justice Civil Rights Division just issued a statement saying these exempt cards are fake.

So nice, try, you fake card-making hoodlums.

Apparently, someone created these fake cards trying to use the American Disabilities Act as an excuse to help people get out of having to wear a face mask.

There are heaps of people who say that the coronavirus is fake, that it's a hoax, and that you are a "sheep" if you try to wear one to protect yourself or the people around you.

Listen, I don't care if it's fake or if it's real, I don't want to take any chances on catching COVID-19 or passing it along to my 9-year-old daughter or anyone that gets near me. For all I know, I could be asymptomatic and have The Rona and not even know it!

Please wear a face mask and stay home whenever possible until this pandemic thing blows over!