My favorite season in Texas is fall. Now, the weather certainly doesn't ALWAYS have that nice fall chill you'd typically expect for the season, but it is a relief from the summer.

Plus, there's just a whole different smell in the air. With the leaves changing colors, the days getting cooler, and all of the seasonal celebrations, I don't know what there isn't to love about fall.

I mean, two of the best holidays are during the season as well -- Thanksgiving and Halloween.

I think there are things everyone should do EVERY fall

Whether you make it a tradition -- like visiting a pumpkin patch with family to pick the perfect pumpkin(s) -- or if it's just something that makes the season feel more joyful -- like burning scented candles and scary movies -- there are several things that I think make the season joyful.

These are things I like to do yearly, and I know there are SO MANY other fall activities that I haven't listed here. But if you're looking to fill your season with fun, you should definitely add all these things to your fall bucket list:

I know many people probably do these seasonal activities

I have no doubt many people do most of these things during the fall. But if there is something on this list you've never done, you should find a time this fall and see what you think about it!

Do you have any specific activities you do each fall that without them the season just wouldn't feel the same? If you do we want to hear about them! Click here to tell us in the app.

