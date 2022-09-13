Fall Programs Happening At The Glass Recreation Center In Tyler, TX
Just because the summer is coming to an end doesn't mean you should pack it and just do nothing for the rest of the year. If you've started getting physically active, keep going by checking out what's going on this fall at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler.
For more information about any of the events below or about the Glass Recreation Center, visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.
No matter the age range, there's something for you to get into this fall at the Glass Center and Tyler Parks and Recreation have created a great schedule of programs that you can get signed up for!
Step Aerobics
Classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Fees: $20 per month or $5 per session. You must be at least 17 years of age to participate.
Men's Basketball League
Registration for Men's Basketball League is open now until Sept. 19. League play will be from Sept. 22 through Nov. 10. Playoffs will be held on Nov. 17. Games will be on Thursdays at Glass Recreation Center. Team registration fee is $300.
Co-Ed Volleyball League
Registration for Co-Ed Volleyball is open now until Sept. 23. League play will be Sept. 28 through Nov. 9. Games will be on Wednesdays at Glass Recreation Center. Team registration fee is $175.
Orienteering at Glass
Orienteering is a group of sports that require navigational skills using a map and compass to navigate from point to point in diverse and usually unfamiliar terrain whilst moving at speed. Join Boyd Sander with Texas Parks and Wildlife and learn the basics of Orienteering. Course will be on Sept. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Glass Recreation Center. Pre-registration is encouraged for all families with children.
Silver Sneakers
Did you know anyone 65 and better can get a FREE membership at Glass Recreation Center through the Silver Sneakers program? Silver Sneakers is a nationwide fitness program that has partnerships with Medicare Insurance providers. To check eligibility or for more information, call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.