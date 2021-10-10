One of my favorite things about autumn, of which there are many, are the plethora of fall festivals around East Texas. There's something about the cooler temps and the coming holiday season that just seems to give East Texans a spring in their step and invite us to celebrate--especially with our kiddos.

One more to add to your list this year? Check out the annual 'Fall Family Fun Festival' coming up Thursday, October 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St. in Tyler.

Hosted by Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, this much loved event has been specifically designed to delight children between the ages of two and twelve, but how could it not be fun for the entire family?

Get our free mobile app

Some of the activities to look forward to include various games and vendors, food trucks, a costume contest, and of course--CANDY. The costume contest should start at 6:30 so let your little ones wear that costume they're so excited to wear. However, everyone, including YOU, is encourage to come costumed. ;)

I'm particularly looking forward to the fact that various local organizations and businesses will be set up along the walking trails near Woldert Pond, along with that aforementioned candy and fun games to play along the way.

Yay for autumn and for all of the family fun it brings. This event is FREE to the public. However, they do ask families to pre-register for the event. You can do that here. If you'd prefer, call (903) 595-7271 for more information.

Don't Be The House on the Block That Serves These Halloween Candies Halloween is just around the corner, and the kids are gonna be out and about trick-or-treating before you know it.

We want to make sure your house doesn’t get egged or TP’d this spooky season, so here are the treats you should avoid handing out if you don’t want to be tricked!

Most Popular Halloween Candy Want to be the house on the block that all the kids will remember? Take a scroll through these favorites.

[carbongallery id="613a9de70ac7522a302f7709"