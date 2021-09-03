A wave of pumpkin spice, apple cider, and maple cream everything is coming, and some of us can't wait. Fall in East Texas is the best! The pumpkin patches are about to open too and we've got the info.

It won't be long and the pumpkin patch photos will be all over social media. Next to bluebonnets in the spring, this will be the best photo opp backdrop of the year. And the weather will be cooler, clothes will be more fun because we can actually wear sleeves and pants, and the pumpkiny lattes and ales will be flowing. This will be a great fall.

Your Fall Guide to East Texas Pumpkin Patches

Yesterland Farm - 15410 I-20 in Canton. In addition to the pumpkins, you'll have a corn maze and hayrides too. The season runs September 18 through November 7, and they'll be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 7 pm. They'll also be open Fridays in October.

Efurd Orchards - 4004 Hwy 271 South in Pittsburg. It's a pumpkin patch plus syrups, jellies, jams, fresh veggies, and homemade ice cream. They're open 9 am to 5 pm weekdays, and Sundays from noon to 4 pm. They're famous for their peaches, but they've been cranking out fall favorites too since 1972.

Callie's Acre Pumpkin Patch - 10589 State Hwy 300 in Gilmer. They've been closed to the public this summer, but they're getting ready to open this fall for pumpkin patch season. Pumpkins AND sunflowers! Plus a barrel train, hayride, maze, barnyard, and more. They'll be open 7 days a week from October 1 through 31.

Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church - 8720 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. They are gathering volunteers now to help unload the pumpkin trucks when they arrive, and staff the patch when it opens in a few weeks. The opening date hasn't been announced yet, but they're having a volunteer meeting on September 12th.

Moore Farms - Bullard. They were closed in 2020 because of the pandemic, and we're waiting for news on the 2021 season.

We know there will be more, so please connect with us and let us know where your favorite patches will be this fall. And have at least one pumpkin spice indulgence every day. This will be fun!