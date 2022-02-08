Family Dollar may not be the first store to come to your mind when you think of criminal masterminds, but we may have a trend developing in Tyler, TX.

Monday night (February 7, 2022) two Family Dollar stores in Tyler were robbed by armed assailants. Tyler Police responded to the first call at 8:30pm at the location at 1204 W. Bow, then about 45 minutes later at approximately 9:15pm Tyler Police responded to a second call at the store at 523 E. Front.

While police are stopping short of confirming both robberies were performed by the same suspects, they do point out that both appeared to have been robbed by similar suspects who were armed. As of right now we do not know how much or exactly what was taken from each location. A possible suspect vehicle was obtained.

Tyler PD Tyler PD loading...

The suspects in these two cases are described as two males who were armed. They were seen leaving both locations in a white SUV. A photo of this vehicle is pictured in the post above.

Tyler PD says that this case remains under investigation and is asking the public if they have any information on either of these two cases to please contact Detective Molina at 903-531-1097.

Many people may scoff at someone robbing a Family Dollar, but did you know it is the second largest retailer of it's type in the in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015? Now under the Dollar Tree umbrella, a Fortune 500 company, it operates 15,115 stores throughout US.

Details Regarding Windows Shot Out in Jacksonville, Texas There have been dozens of businesses and even personal vehicles in driveways with windows shot out in Jacksonville, Texas.