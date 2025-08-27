Many East Texans live in Tyler and Longview, but did you realize that a majority of our population actually lives in the tiny towns surrounding those two metros?

In 2025, the estimated population of Tyler, Texas, is 113,727. The Rose City currently boasts a 1.3% annual population growth rate. Meanwhile, Longview is home to approximately 85,000 people.

The Five Tiniest Towns In East Texas

And just like the towns, Tyler's metro is bigger than Longview's, estimated to be about 245,000 and 217,000, respectively. Quick math and that means just under 200,000 people call Tyler or Longview home, and over 250,000 people live just outside either city's limits.

This takes us to all of the wonderful small towns scattered among the East Texas pines. Have you ever wondered which towns are the smallest in our area? We've got a lot of them.

Small towns are typically enjoyable to visit and often rich in history. Thanks to not being overrun by outsiders, visiting them can be like stepping into a time capsule.

Let's take a look at the five smallest towns in East Texas, based on U.S. Census data and regional records, each with a population under 500 people.

5. Edom, TX – Population: 339:

Always a fun town to visit, this artsy stop is known for its wonderful artisan shops and annual festivals.

4. Reklaw, TX – Population: 332

Did you know that this town is named after the Walker family? It's true, "Reklaw," you'll notice is "Walker" spelled backward.

3. Gallatin, TX – Population: 321

A quiet community in Cherokee County with deep rural roots.

2. Coffee City, TX – Population: 249

Located near Lake Palestine, this town offers lakefront living and a relaxed pace, and for many Tyler-ites, it's where we get our beer and spirits.

1. Uncertain, TX – Population: 85

The one thing that is certain about Uncertain is that it's tiny. The town can be found on the shores of Caddo Lake and is well-regarded scenic beauty.