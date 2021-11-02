Father Kills Daughter’s Boyfriend For Selling Her Into Sex Trafficking Ring

This is one of those stories where nobody -- man, woman, father, mother... human being -- will likely feel an ounce of sympathy for the murdered victim. After all he only became a victim after allegedly selling his girlfriend into a sex trafficking ring.

Yeah, it's a safe bet that folks will be sympathizing with the dad and daughter on this one.

In November 2020, Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle. Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death.

Yesterday the Spokane Police Department in Washington state reported that they had arrested a father for murdering the man who sold his daughter for sex. The girl's father, John Eisenman, 60, was charged with first-degree murder and is now being held on a $1 million bond.

If you didn't know the state of Texas passed a major law aimed at ending sex trafficking this year. And while there are mixed schools of thoughts on the potential effectiveness of the new law -- in September Texas did become the first state to criminalize paying money for sex, here it is now a felony.

According to the Houston Chronicle reported, the new law "increases the penalty on paying for prostitution to a maximum of two years of jailtime for the first offense. It also expands felony charges against traffickers who recruit minors at treatment facilities and youth centers, the newspaper reported."

House Bill 1540 was unanimously passed into law here in the Lone Star State and along with other sweeping changes it "expands the definition of human trafficking to include those who recruit trafficking victims from residential treatment centers that house homeless or foster children and minors who were previous victims of violence and assault."

