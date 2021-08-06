What’s Your Favorite Music Outside of Country?

Country music is great. You could enjoy the legends like Merle Haggard or George Jones. You probably love the "hat acts" of the 90's like Garth Brooks and Alan Jackson. The modern artists like Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney are probably your thing. George Strait is most likely the favorite of anyone who loves any generation of country music. But there may be another music genre that you enjoy outside of country music.

I will be perfectly honest with you, when I started at KNUE back in 2001, I didn't know anything about country music. My friends listened to it but I loved rock, specifically the grunge rock era of the 90's, and heavy metal. Metallica is my all time favorite as far as rock goes. Every album, every song is a joy for me to listen to no matter my mood. I even got to scratch them off my concert bucket list by seeing them in Arlington in 2017. Here are just a few of the seventy plus photos I took during the show.

I still love the music of the 90's grunge era. Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots are always on my playlists.

My all time favorite song is "Black" from Pearl Jam. This, in my opinion, is their best performance of "Black" from MTV Unplugged.

I get such a natural high from listening and singing along to that song.

I got to see Stone Temple Pilots in Dallas in 2002 or 2003. It was right before lead singer, Scott Weiland, took some time away from the band. That show was filled with all my favorite bands, Static-X, Linkin Park, Stained and headlined by Stone Temple Pilots.

Of course I am still a huge fan of rock, both classic and new. Zeppelin, Van Halen, Foo Fighters, Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown, Korn, In This Moment, Halestorm and so many more. I'm rocking out to them heading around Loop 323 or down South Broadway. It's the perfect soundtrack to keep me sane in East Texas traffic.

Outside of country music, what is your favorite music genre? Let me know in the poll below.

