Look at Which Country Music Icon Was Spotted at a Favorite East Texas Restaurant!

Take a look at which country music living legend was spotted at one of East Texas' favorite restaurants yesterday in Big Sandy, Texas!

Can you imagine just going in for your shift at Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy only to discover that one of the most iconic country stars was one of your customers?

Granted, it makes total sense that the iconic Randy Travis would want to pop in for some of the amazing food at Circle M Crawfish. At the same time, one couldn't help but fangirl (or fanboy) out. After all, his incredible career has been ongoing for over 40 years, giving us unforgettable songs such as, 'Forever and Ever, Amen,' 'On the Other Hand,' and many others that have made him a highly awarded living legend in the world of country music.

The Circle M Crawfish staff posted this on their Facebook page:

'There’s a reason Circle M Crawfish is 30 years in the making, it’s because of the amazing support of our customers and community! Tonight we were honored to have Country Music Legend Randy Travis stop by to visit us! Thank you for spending time with us and being one of the many reasons Circle M is special and the place to be!'

Why was country music legend Randy Travis at Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy, Texas?



Well, it sounds like Randy Travis just wanted to come in and enjoy some incredible food. He picked a great place for it. And in case you weren't aware, he lives in North Texas. Tioga, specifically, is located in Grayson County.

It's wonderful to have so much music from this talented country star from years gone by. However, since his severe stroke 11 years ago, we haven't had new music from him. UNTIL May of this year when he released 'Where That Came From,' with the help of AI.

It was wonderful to hear his voice on new music and see his face right here in East Texas.

