Operation Summer Heat 2.0 resulted in 186 arrests in the North Texas area, according to the FBI's Dallas Field Office. The four-month initiative targeted violent crime and also led to the identification or location of 49 child victims, the seizure of illegal firearms and narcotics, and dozens of indictments and convictions.

While most Texans are going about their daily routines, heading to work, and trying to make sure the bills are paid, law enforcement officers and FBI agents are working to investigate violent crime and keep communities safe.

READ MORE: Don't Fall For Phantom Hacker Scam: Tips From FBI Experts

What Is Operation Summer Heat 2.0?

Recently, the FBI's Dallas Field Office announced the results of Operation Summer Heat 2.0, a nationwide initiative targeting violent crime. Over a four-month period, the operation resulted in 186 arrests in the North Texas area.

Get our free mobile app

Child Victims Located and Illegal Firearms Seized

Between June 1 and September 20, FBI Dallas agents executed federal warrants targeting violent criminals and fugitives, identified and rescued child victims, and seized illegal firearms and narcotics connected to violent gangs and criminal organizations.

According to the FBI, the operation's results included:

186 arrests

49 child victims identified or located

121 illegal firearms seized

1.2 kilograms of fentanyl seized

33 kilograms of cocaine seized

169 indictments obtained against violent crime subjects by North Texas law enforcement officials

71 convictions secured during the operation

It's eye-opening to think about how much criminal activity can be happening right here in our home state while the rest of us are simply going about our everyday lives.

These numbers also highlight the work that goes into investigating violent crime, locating victims, and taking illegal weapons and drugs off the streets. The arrests, indictments, and convictions represent different stages of the criminal justice process, but together they provide a snapshot of the enforcement efforts during the operation.

It's encouraging to see law enforcement agencies working together on efforts like this. To the officers, FBI agents, and other law enforcement professionals who put in long hours to protect Texas communities, thank you for the work you do.

Most of us are just trying to get through the workweek and take care of our families. We don't always see the investigations happening behind the scenes, but operations like this offer a reminder of the work being done across North Texas.

The Top 13 Texas Cold Cases Dating Back To 1979 Texas law enforcement and these victims' families are still looking for answers and closure to these thirteen cold cases. Gallery Credit: Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1