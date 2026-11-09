TEXAS -- There's something wonderfully Texan about eating chili and cheese straight out of a bag of Fritos while watching a high school football game. It's messy, it's delicious, and somehow it tastes even better under the Friday night lights.

But the story behind Frito pie is a little more complicated than you might expect. There's a Texas university, a woman who developed more than 750 recipes using Fritos and Doritos, and a mystery over who actually came up with the combination in the first place.

The Woman Behind Frito Pie's Rise to Fame

The woman's name was Nell Morris, and she had quite a resume before she ever started working for the Frito Company.

According to Texas Woman's University, Morris was a dietitian and educator at what was then Texas State College for Women in Denton. She joined the Frito Company in 1950 as manager of its new Consumer Management department, and she brought 18 years of experience developing recipes and teaching food-related courses.

In 1952, Morris oversaw the distribution of a simple recipe combining two of the company's products: Fritos and Fritos Brand Chili.

That recipe helped turn the combination into something people could make and share at home. And while Morris is sometimes credited with inventing Frito pie, the exact origins are still debated. It would seem it's more accurate to say she helped introduce and popularize the recipe.

The First Frito Pie Wasn't Served in a Bag

Here's a detail I didn't expect: the early version of Frito pie looked a lot different from what you'll find at a football concession stand today.

According to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley historian William F. Strong, an early version was served at a Dallas Dietetic Association conference in 1949. The recipe called for layering Fritos in a casserole dish, covering them with chili, then adding plenty of cheese and onions before baking. YUM.

That's a far cry from tearing open a bag and pouring chili on top.

The individual-serving version was certainly more convenient for busy concession stands, where nobody wants to juggle a casserole dish while trying to watch the game. And that's part of what helped make Frito pie such a familiar sight at Texas football games.

Nell Morris Created More Than 750 Fritos and Doritos Recipes

Frito pie was only one part of Morris's work.

During her 21 years with the company, she developed more than 750 recipes featuring Fritos and Doritos, according to Texas Woman's University. Some appeared on product packages, while others were shared in recipe booklets distributed by the company.

That's a whole lot of ways to use corn chips.

Morris's recipes are now part of Texas Woman's University's cookbook collection, which includes thousands of historic cookbooks, pamphlets, menus, and other food-related materials.

It's a pretty interesting legacy for someone whose name most people probably wouldn't recognize while standing in line for a Frito pie.

So, Who Actually Invented Frito Pie?

That's the part we may never settle.

Different stories have credited the recipe to Daisy Doolin, the mother of Fritos founder C.E. Doolin; Mary Livingston, an executive secretary at the company; and Nell Morris.

There's also a separate origin story from Santa Fe, New Mexico, involving Teresa Hernández, who reportedly served her version at a Woolworth's lunch counter in the 1960s.

Even Kaleta Doolin, the founder's daughter and author of Fritos Pie: Stories, Recipes, and More, has acknowledged that the original inventor isn't clear. The Washington Post's look at Frito pie's history explores some of those competing claims.

So while we may not be able to give one person all the credit, Morris certainly deserves recognition for helping make Frito pie a household name.

And now, for the question that really matters around here: Do you eat your Frito pie from a bowl, or do you tear open the bag and go straight in?

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