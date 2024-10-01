FBI Warning: Five Scams Now On The Rise in Texas

As long as there are people there will be other people trying to scam them. It's sad but true. One thing that we can do is prepare ourselves and learn about scam threats to hopefully keep from becoming victims.

To help us there, The FBI has issued a warning highlighting some of the most common scams we as Texans now face. Let's take a look to help ourselves and help our loved ones too.

The "check washing" scam.

The check-washing scams involve "changing the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks and fraudulently depositing them. Occasionally, these checks are stolen from mailboxes and washed in chemicals to remove the ink." This scam is the reason we are advised to no longer send checks in the mail. READ MORE HERE.

Swatting and Doxxing.

Swatting is when law enforcement is called about a threat that warrants a SWAT team showing up at an address. The scam here is the threat is not real. You've likely seen news stories on swatting that end with tragic results.

Doxxing is where the scammer will steal the personal information. Anyone of any age can be a victim of doxxing, but it's on the rise among teens. The scammer then threatens to post this private information online the victim refuses to comply with their demands. READ MORE HERE.

Phishing.

Most Texans are familiar with phishing by now. If you ever get an email from what looks like your bank, for instance, that asks you to click a link and verify your account details? The smart move is to confirm it's legit with your bank, it may be a scam. Be wary of emails with links that you didn't ask for. These emails can look surprisingly real but are designed to steal your personal information.

Below you can learn more about some of the most common frauds and scams that the FBI encounters. They also offer tips to help you stay safe and what to do if you're a victim.

