Over Fourth of July holiday, there was a shooting that took place in East Texas. Unfortunately, it left one man dead and another in jail. The suspect in the case was taken into custody after a 63-year-old man was found deceased at the Relax Inn on East Gentry Parkway in Tyler on Saturday morning.

What Happened at the Relax Inn in Tyler

According to the Tyler Police Department, officers first received a call that officers were needed at the motel located at 1812 East Gentry Parkway at approximately 4:00 a.m. in response to a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 63-year-old Rodney Houston suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to a local hospital for treatment due to injuries from the shooting.

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Suspect Arrested in Connection With the Case

Houston later died at the hospital from his injuries. Detectives with the Tyler Police Department interviewed the man they believed to be the suspect in the case on Saturday who was identified as 37-year-old Arthur McCain.

Law enforcement continued to investigate the scene before booking McCain into the Smith County Jail on a murder warrant. McCain is currently being held on a $1,500,000 bond.

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Police Say Shooting Was Not Random

A press release issued by law enforcement stated that this shooting was "not a random incident."

While it's horrible to hear about any sort of violence taking place over what should have been a fun holiday for all East Texans, we know this added lots of work and stress for law enforcement in our area. The incident serves as another reminder of the difficult work performed by law enforcement officers throughout East Texas during busy holiday weekends.

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