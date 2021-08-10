You Won’t Believe the Items We Use That Are Not Approved by the FDA

Ever since the Covid vaccine has been made available to the public, there's been a lot of talk about it not being FDA approved. That seems to be the "line in the sand" for many arguments on social media.

"It's not FDA approved, so I'm not taking it". You've seen it. You've heard it. Heck, you may have said it yourself.

While the covid vaccine may not have full FDA approval, it does have FDA Emergency Use Authorization. That's not just some willy nilly thing the FDA came up with to insert a chip into your arm.

According to section 564 of the Federal, Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act:

In issuing an EUA, the FDA must determine, among other things, that the product may be effective in diagnosing, treating, or preventing a serious or life-threatening disease or condition caused by a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear agent; that the known and potential benefits, when used to treat, diagnose or prevent such disease or condition, outweigh the known and potential risks for the product; and that there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives. [FDA.gov]

So, if you'd like to take an anti-parasitic to treat your covid, you're free to do so. However, the FDA feels, at this time, the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks and there are no other current alternatives.

Get our free mobile app

Now that we have that out of the way, let's focus on some of the stuff you use daily that isn't FDA approved.

Infant Formula: That's right, the baby you just brought into the world is consuming a product not approved by the FDA. While the FDA does have regulatory oversight over that industry, they still don't approve the product itself.

Cosmetics: Say what, cosmetics aren't FDA approved? Nope. Your perfume, makeup, moisturizers, shampoos, hair dyes, shaving cream, and face and body wash are not FDA approved. Do you ingest them? Well, I would hope not, but that makeup gets in your mouth and eyes. You get the point, right?

Dietary Supplements & Vitamins: Wanna get skinny or tone up those muscles? Wanna chow down on those Flintstone vitamins? You'll have to do it without FDA approval. Oopsie-doodle.

Tobacco Products: Well, this one is a no-brainer as there are no tobacco products that are safe thus warranting FDA approval. Oh, and tobacco products kill many each year. Cigarettes, alone, causes more than 480,000 deaths each year. That covid vaccine ain't sounding too bad now, huh?

Alcoholic Beverages: After you shotgun that beer, then yell WOOOO, you might wanna follow that up with a "that's the last one I'm drinking because it's not FDA approved".

As you can imagine, the list goes on and on and on.

Look, I totally get it. I have doubts about the vaccine as well. I also believe that taking the vaccine should be a personal choice, not one forced upon any individual. However, using cliche statements, like "it's not FDA approved", is a lame cop-out as you're ingesting crap on a daily basis that isn't FDA approved and you have no problem with it.

Personally, I'm not really worried about contracting covid and the side effects that go along with it. I feel I'm in pretty good shape with an immune system to battle it. However, I took it anyway. Why? Because I'm constantly in the public and around people who can't take the vaccine and/or are immuno-compromised and I don't want their death on my conscience for eternity.

Yes, you can still get and spread covid once you're vaccinated. There's no argument there. However, in most cases, the vaccine has been shown to help lessen the side effects thus keeping you from going to the hospital or experiencing traumatic symptoms. I'd prefer to keep the hospitals open and ready for those that need it, as opposed to those who have entered due to Darwinism.

At the end of the day, I'm not smarter than anyone else. I'm not a doctor, so don't take my advice as anything other than a human living without blinders on.