This article talking about this event in Dallas, Texas is going to be two-fold, a play by play of this fight caught on camera and my disdain for the "N" word. I will say that I don't condone violence but there are select times it is needed. In this case, it was needed. Hopefully this little punk realized the error of his ways and doesn't do it again. All he did was ruin the good time these fans were having watching their favorite hockey team.

My Disdain for the "N" Word

The English language is full of hundreds of thousands of words. Most of the words are harmless and needed for everyday communication. But there are those select few words that are just vulgar and should not be used in everyday conversations. The "F" word is one that I'm really getting tired of hearing. It has become overused in everyday conversations and is becoming an unnecessary crutch in Hollywood script writing. Do we really scripts that use the "F" word every sentence? Normal people do not talk like that.

Another word that I absolutely detest in the English language is the "N" word. It is a derogatory word said for the sole purpose of degrading an individual. Doesn't matter if the individual is black, white, Hispanic, Asian, whatever, it's a derogatory word meant to insult someone. Doesn't matter if there's an "a" at the end or an "er," it's an awful word that I wish we could forget. Instead, it's still used, and in some small ways, accepted.

Fight Because of the "N" Word

At a recent Dallas Stars game, one fan had an issue with another fan in the stands. It would be nice to know what led up to this exchange of words so we'd have some better context as to why this little dude was yelling at the other guy. It seems the bigger guy was just letting the little guy have his say until the little guy dropped the "N" word. That's when he rightfully got clocked in the face by a right hook.

You can watch the whole incident unfold from Fight Haven on X (video is NSFW):



Again, I do not condone violence but sometimes it needs to happen. We live in a society where people can get behind a keyboard and type whatever they want with no real consequences other than a string of other keyboard warriors yelling at them. This does nothing. Sometimes, corporal punishment is needed to teach the lesson of not doing something.

Let's Hope Lesson Was Learned

Maybe this little punk realized the error of his ways and won't use the "N" word anymore. I have a feeling probably not, though. As he was being held down, the little dude was yelling "he hit me first!" Of course he hit you first, you don't use the "N" word, and that's why you got hit. Plus you were being a little punk in the first place. I don't feel sorry for you at all, bro.

