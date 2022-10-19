Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.

This happened Sunday, October 9, at a Hooters in Plano.

What started the disagreement?

Four kids had entered the restaurant to sell candy bars. I'm sure this was some kind of school fund raiser but I can only assume because that is not specified in the story. Most restaurants have an explicit policy about solicitation, meaning you can't come into their building doing something like selling candy bars for a school fund raiser. The manager of the Hooters asked the kids to leave and escorted them out while the kids were throwing a fit.

That Escalated Quickly

As the kids were being escorted out, three "adults" (I'm putting adult in parentheses because these three are only adults in age, not maturity) began arguing with the manger and the customer helping escort the kids out. Those three "adults" began throwing haymakers at both the manager and the customer. The manager suffered a broken arm and was taken to the hospital as was the customer for unspecified injuries. Both were treated and released.

Its is over a f*****g chocolate bar

To top it off, one of the three "adults" picked up an ashtray stand and used it to smash a window in the foyer area. The "adults" left by the time police had arrived.

Plano Police announced Tuesday, October 18, that the three adults have been identified as 19-year old Jeremiah Powell, 20-year old Tony Marshall and 19-year old Jay Powell.

Jeremiah Powell

Arrested for Assault Bodily Injury and Riot Participation and is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Tony Marshall

Arrested for Assault Bodily Injury, two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Robbery and is being held on a $160,000 bond.

Tony Marshall

A warrant for Aggravated Assault has been issued for his arrest. As of this writing, Marshall is not in custody.

