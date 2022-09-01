Shocking Video Reveals Racial Assault of Indian People in Plano, TX

Plano, Texas Police arrested a woman on "one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one charge for Terroristic Threats" around 3:50 pm on Thursday, August 25 according to a press release.

The press release also confirmed the arrest followed an incident that occurred on Wednesday, August 24 in the parking lot of a business in the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway.

Around 8:15 p.m. last Wednesday, Plano, Texas police responded to a call regarding a conflict between Esmeralda (Esmi) Armendarez Upton of Plano and four other women. In the video, which you'll see below (which is NSFW and contains explicit language and threats), you can hear Upton and the four Indian women exchanging tense words.

Warning: The video below contains very explicit language and difficult subjects and isn't suitable for all audiences. Please be advised.

In the video, Upton appears angry and begins verbally badgering the women and uttering what might be considered to be hate speech.

After one of the Indian women, who is videoing the encounter on what seems to be her phone, asks why she is talking to them, Upton utters that she "hates *** Indians," and claims that "Indians" come to this country and want everything for free. She also chides them for their accent and makes other comments that could be judged by some to be racial slurs.

Later the woman approaches one of the four Indian women and assaults her. At one point, Upton demands the women turn off the cameras and tells one woman if she doesn't she will kill her.

Plano Police Dept. Press Release Plano Police Dept. Press Release loading...

