Fights Break Out At Six Flags Over Texas (VIDEO)

This was supposed to be one of the final weeks of "summer" as folks headed out to waterparks and theme parks all across Texas for one last weekend of fun as many of these entertainment venues will be shutting down for the fall and winter months.

The problem with folks rushing to do things at the last minute is added pressure and tension which, if unchecked, could lead to more problems, like folks choosing violence over reason. This perfectly describes what happened over this past weekend at Texas amusement park as chaos erupted and fights broke out in the parking lot.

According to a video posted on Twitter by @DallasTexasTV, several fights broke out at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington and police were called in to control the madness.

It appears to be a group of young men who felt like they had to settle their differences at a park filled with family and kids instead of saving it for another time. It also appears that the incident happened as the park was closing for the day as hundreds of scared of theme park attendees went running for their cars shortly after the violence erupted.

Several arrests were made but its unknown how many people were arrested or what their charges could be.

This isn't the first time there's been violence at Six Flags this year. A 16 year old was shot to death outside of Hurricane Harbor earlier this year and since then the park and Arlington police have increased security but you can't prevent it all.

