Find Something Eclectic And Needed At First Monday Trade Days In Canton, Texas

No matter what it is you're looking for, you will most likely be able to find it in Canton, Texas this weekend at First Monday Trade Days.

Shoppers and pickers will be converging on Canton this weekend, most likely with umbrellas in hand though, as they stroll through acres upon acres of stuff. This is stuff that some people create, some buy and resell, while others use First Monday Trade Days as a means to get rid of things they no longer want or need.

This is a monthly ritual that has been happening in East Texas for over a century now. People set up shop underneath one of the many pavilions or in the open-air spaces and spread out everything they've brought to sell. Whether it's carved rocking chairs, quilts, homemade preserves, stained glass windows, clothing, caps, signs, lights, tools, antiques of some kind, or animals of any kind, it can and will most likely be found at Canton's First Monday Trade Days.

If you've never been before, you'll want to make sure you wear some extremely comfortable shoes, because there is a lot of walking involved. You'll also want to bring some cash with you too. While many of the vendors take cards these days, cash still talks, and it's quicker! Another thing you'll want to bring along with you is a healthy appetite.

Trade Days has many food vendors that sell a wide variety of foods, with many selling 'fair food' favorites as well as local flavors. It's a good thing that the grounds are spread out because you can walk off all those calories you ingest after you've gorged on some snacks and fried foods. For this weekend, (April 28th - May 1st), you may want to bring along an umbrella because there's a slight chance of rain Saturday and a better chance on Sunday.

