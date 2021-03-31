How To Become A Vendor At First Monday Trade Days

The first Monday of April is next week, and that means Canton will host another First Monday Trade Days this weekend. Here's how you can set up a booth and sell your stuff!

With sunshine and highs around 70 this weekend the shoppers will be out in droves from sun up until sundown, Thursday through Sunday. It's always amazing to me what we can find there! It's everything from t-shirts to candles, and it's THE place to go if you need some yard art.

First Monday Trade Days have been around for more than 150 years, and organizers say the original market popped up because early Texans traveled to Canton to trade horses, livestock, dogs, tools, and farm equipment, and to sell homemade items and produce. They had no idea they were starting a tradition that would outlast the Great Depression, a few World Wars, 80s hair bands, and fidget spinners. And shoppers will still be able to find some remnants of the 80s I'm sure.

First Monday Canton

If you'd like to become a vendor at First Monday Trade Days, there are a few things you need to know.

-- You need a Texas sales and use tax permit through the Texas Comptroller's Office

-- You're responsible for protecting your merchandise

-- There are no carnival-related booths, like palm readers or games.

-- Food sales are allowed only in designated spots

-- You can bring your own table or rent one from First Monday Trade Days

I've shopped a lot online, especially in the past year, but there's something about browsing through endless rows of vendors with a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning and actually holding an impulse-buy in my hand that's completely refreshing. And holding up a shirt to see if it fits is more fun than ordering one online and sending it back later.

Vendors, with nice weather and cabin fever to burn off I'm sure it's going to be a great weekend for you. And if you miss your chance to sell your stuff this time around, you've still got May and beyond. Click HERE to get started.