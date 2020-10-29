Find Something Unique At Canton’s First Monday Trade Days

It's perfect weather to do a little shopping at the largest flea market in the world right here in East Texas.

Canton's First Monday Trade Days is open this weekend just north of downtown Canton on Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 64. Although it's Halloween weekend, it's also prime Christmas decoration and shopping season and Canton is a great place to find some deals on both. With the weather expected to extremely nice - sunshine and temps in the mid sixties all weekend - there will be crowds.

Canton offers something for every single shopper that steps foot on the hallowed ground! There are literally hundreds upon thousands of individual booths that have been set up by professionals and amateurs alike hoping to sell everything they have. If you're looking for hand crafted furniture, baby items, Christmas decorations, traffic signs, hair bows, popcorn or literally a million other little things, it'll most likely be on the grounds of Canton's First Monday Trade Days.

When shopping Canton's First Monday Trade Days you've got be prepared for a lot of walking, carrying of the items you purchase along the way and have plenty of cash (or a major credit card), but cash seems to work the best and talk a lot more! Oh, and one more thing you'll need to bring - an appetite. All that walking you do, you'll definitely be working up an appetite. There's a number of small eatery places scattered throughout the landscape along with 'fair food' style booths that offer up a wide variety of tasty treats and entrees.