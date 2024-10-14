For many Texans, summer, at times, was a little bit cooler than normal. Okay, "cooler" may be the wrong word cause it was hot as hell. But toward the end of July we had a cooler week in my neck of the East Texas piney woods.

Meanwhile, of course, West Texas was roasting, dealing with 100+ degree days. It's all relative, y'all. But here we are a couple of weeks into October, and we were still dealing with 90+ degree temps last weekend, Mother Nature just can't make up her mind.

If you're like me and find yourself looking forward to that first little freeze or frost, we've got some good news to share. The Farmer's Almanac is predicting the first frost and freeze for this fall will be within the nest four weeks for many parts of The Lone Star State.

Since 1818, long before we had the internet and beautiful weather-people on TV, The Farmer's Almanac was the best way for Americans to understand and predict the weather.

For over 200 years, The Almanac has contained long-range weather forecasts predicted by using historical weather data, astronomy, and other information to look months into the future. Readers have also been treated to articles with gardening tips and on cooking and health.

What is 'first frost?'

A frost date is the average date of the last light freeze in spring or the first light freeze in fall. The classification of freeze temperatures is based on their effect on plants:

Light freeze: 29° to 32°F (-1.7° to 0°C)—tender plants are killed.

29° to 32°F (-1.7° to 0°C)—tender plants are killed. Moderate freeze: 25° to 28°F (-3.9° to -2.2°C)—widely destructive to vegetation.

25° to 28°F (-3.9° to -2.2°C)—widely destructive to vegetation. Severe freeze: 24°F (-4.4°C) and colder—heavy damage to most garden plants.

Now that we understand better, let's see what to expect: