Back To The Future is one of the most popular movies to come out of the 80's. Marty. Doc Brown. Flux Capacitor. DeLorean. Those names and items are forever ingrained in pop culture. The vehicle featured in the movie, DMC DeLorean, gained a majority of it's popularity from the movie even if the car itself was not very good. The DeLorean is making a comeback with its major mechanical issue removed, the engine, and here is our first look at it, DeLorean Aplha5.

The New DeLorean Will be Built in Texas

Turns out, DeLorean Motor Company is ready to set up shop in San Antonio to build a new version of the DeLorean that removes what was the original car's biggest problem, the engine. This version will be what many car companies are putting more emphasis on, an all electric vehicle. The plant is expected to open near Lackland Air Force Base and provide about 450 jobs to the San Antonio area. DeLorean Motor Company is no stranger to Texas as they brought the brand back in 1995 with it's headquarters in Humble and has been a way for DeLorean owners or collectors to get their vehicle serviced.

The company also plans to partner with area colleges (Texas A&M San Antonio, UT San Antonio, Trinity University, Texas State university) to add to their workforce. No word on the amount of production this new DeLorean will receive but some feel it could only be a limited number that are actually produced which also means it may garner a premium price.

The Look of the New DeLorean

The new DeLorean certainly has a very modern look. Very sleek, very sporty, I would say the design is a natural evolution of the vehicle if it had continued to be made past the 1980's. It still has the gullwing doors but they are big enough to reveal the front and back seats. No official specifications have been released as of yet but it's estimated to get about 300 miles on a single charge and go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds. The instrument panel along with radio and climate controls are all on a LCD screen. The dash screen can be converted to recreate the original dash of the 1980's DeLorean.

As stated above, this vehicle will not be mass produced which means it will have a premium price. Some estimates suggest it will cost around $125,000. Nevertheless, it still looks pretty cool and will certainly catch your eye if you happen to see it head around Loop 323 or Loop 281.

Missed Opportunity

Being that its an all electric vehicle, I think they're really missing out on the DeLorean Alpha5 not being powered by an actual flux capacitor.

