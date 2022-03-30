If you love true crime stories and enjoy learning a bit about history too, there is an Airbnb experience you need to check out in Austin, Texas. Well, I have to admit I haven't experienced it yet for myself but it sounds like a lot of fun and definitely worth looking into the next time I visit Austin. The tour is hosted by a man named James and he will help you trace the steps of America's first serial killer.

I'm disappointed that just a few months ago my wife and I went to Austin and didn't know about this tour. We are crime show junkies so this would have been perfect for us, the tour runs Wednesday through Saturday beginning at 8:00 pm. Although just a heads up as I look through the reviews it sounds like there is a lot of walking so make sure you wear comfortable shoes.

Evidently America's First Serial Killer Committed Crimes in Austin

While I love watching crime shows I had no idea the first serial killer was taking lives in Austin, Texas. The information passed along speaks about The Servant Girl Annihilator of 1885.

How Much to Retrace the Steps of America's First Serial Killer in Austin?

This tour is reasonably priced at $45 per person (as of 3/28/22), but obviously those prices could change so make sure you check prices for yourself. If you have a large group interested in the tour you also have the option of booking your own private tour.

Would you be up for going on this tour?

Austin, TX Airbnb Experience Tracing Steps of America's First Serial Killer Here are just a few photos of what to expected when in Austin, Texas tracing the steps of America's first serial killer

First-Ever 3D Printed Home in Austin, TX, Dubbed 'House Zero' From prosthetics, to organs, and guns to now homes, 3D printing has become a giant step forward for humankind. If you missed the news, this week the first-ever 3D home was unveiled in Austin, TX, and we've got your first look at it.