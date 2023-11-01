Good 'ol Buc-ee's. Most of us in East Texas have been to one and have probably done it on multiple occasions. It's a fun pit stop on any road trip full of food, t-shirts and visiting a bathroom you can dine in. In some ways, us Buc-ee's veterans can take our shopping experience for granted. So it's fun when we can introduce someone to the fun of Buc-ee's whose never been. A first timer to Buc-ee's got on a Buc-ee's Facebook group to get some suggestions for what to buy during her first trip. Buc-ee's fans did not disappoint.

Buc-ee's in Terrell

Me and my girlfriend love stopping at Buc-ee's. There has been a couple of Saturdays where we would drive to Terrell for the sole purpose of going to Buc-ee's. We love the t-shirts, the barbecue sandwiches, the Beaver Nuggets and she loves browsing the home goods section to find something for whatever season it is. While she's doing that, I'll browse the new t-shirts to hopefully add to the collection and the other Buc-ee's merch. Buc-ee's is a fun adventure for both of us.

Going to buc-ees for the first time this weekend. Can you help me with the MUST buy items?TIA food - Amanda Stevens in BUC-EES LOVERS Facebook group

First Time Buc-ee's Visitor

For first time Buc-ee's visitor Amanda Stevens, she wanted to know what the must buy items are to pick up. She asked in the BUC-EES LOVERS Facebook group:

BUC-EES LOVERS Facebook Group BUC-EES LOVERS Facebook Group loading...

Buc-ee's Fans Answers

Fans of Buc-ee's did not disappoint with their answers. There were the usual fan favorites like:

Beaver Nuggets

T-shirt

Barbecue sandwich

Beef Jerky

But there were also some hidden gem items thrown in:

Fresh roasted nuts

Banana pudding

Beaver Buddies Animal Cookies

Beaver Chips

Smoked Turkey sandwich

Cheesesteak burrito

White Cheddar Beaver Nuggets

Taffy

These all sound like great suggestions even for us Buc-ee's veterans. Now I'm hankering for a quick trip to Terrell for a visit. I can't this weekend but maybe I can next weekend. That sounds like a good time for me and Amber.

