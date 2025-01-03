Winnie, Texas - This is a truly harrowing tale of dramatic survival. Two fishermen and a dog were caught in a tornado on a Texas lake.

What started out as a peaceful fishing trip transformed into a potentially life-threatening situation when two fishermen and a dog found themselves caught in an EF-3 tornado at Stanolind Reservoir in Winnie, Texas.

One of the fishermen, Brian Johnson, videoed the terrifying ordeal in the boat as the tornado descended upon them.

The two fishermen and dog were caught in a nightmarish situation when a tornado caught them off-guard in the middle of the lake.

Fisherman Brian Johnson said the storm seemed rather distant at the outset of the experience, but then, as tornadic storms have been known to do, it quickly shifted direction and eliminated the chance to escape.

In an effort to lessen the danger, Johnson and his fishing buddy decided to anchor the small boat in the reeds to weather the storm. Unfortunately, the tornado's 138 mph winds intensified, flipping over the small boat and landing the occupants in the water.

Johnson said he clung to the flipped boat while intense winds raged and debris flew through the air. At one point, Johnson could not find his friend and worried about his well-being.

Thankfully, his friend was under the capsized boat and in the end, both of the men and the dog survived the ordeal without injury.

After the ordeal, the National Weather Service confirmed the tornado's EF-3 rating. Although the two men and the dog survived, the storm left a path of destruction through Chambers County, even uprooting trees.

Johnson told Accuweather he decided to share the video to increase community awareness about taking severe weather warnings seriously.

You can watch the video here shared on NBC 15's YouTube Channel:

We are so thankful to hear they are okay. Wow, what an ordeal.

