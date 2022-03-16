While there have been rumors about when the store grand opening is going to take place there is one thing that is certain, the new Five Below location in Longview official has their sign up. It's just one step closer to their doors opening and shoppers getting some deals on items that cost five dollars or below.

I'll be honest the first time my wife told me about Five Below it took me a minute to understand what the store was all about. Their company website describes their stores as a high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. To me it seems like a nice and clean version of a high end dollar store, obviously as they are selling items for five dollars or below.

What Kind of Items Will You Find at the New Five Below in Longview

You're going to find household items, toys, headphones, items for your car, some makeup products and even some clothing. It's going to have a little bit of everything, and with a price tag of five dollars or below it's easy to grab lots of items quickly, be careful.

Where Is the Five Below Going in Longview, Texas?

The Five Below is going into the same shopping center as Kohl's, where the pervious Catherine's Plus Size clothing store was located. The exact address is 3096 North Eastman Road Suite 104. While we still don't have an exact date for when the doors are opening, just seeing the sign go up is enough to get shoppers excited about making some purchases.

