We made through the summer and now you're starting to feel the cooler temps and you're not sweating as much but that doesn't mean that we're going hibernating just yet.

If you've been trying to stay active or if you're looking to start something new after staying inside all summer long, our friends at the Glass Recreation Center has a lot of fun things going on this fall for you and the family and we encourage you to get signed up for some of the fun.

They will be offering classes for adults and kids including Walk Across Texas, American Karate, Step Aerobics and more! These classes are offered with the super affordable $30 annual membership to the facility so here's 5 things going on this fall that you can join in on and get signed up for:

STEP AEROBICS

Polka Dot

Classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fee for this class is $20 per month or $5 per session. Ages 17 and older are welcome.

AMERICAN KARATE

Getty Images

Taught by a renowned instructor with more than 30 years of experience, Robert Lamont brings his expertise to the Glass Recreation Center. Attendees will learn discipline, respect and self-motivation along with basic self-defense skills and techniques. Belt testing, Ninja Camp and tournament competitions are all available to students taking this class for a nominal fee. Classes for the fall session will be every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. for youth ages 5 to 18 and 7:00 p.m. for adults. Fee for the season is $60 per child or adult.

WALK ACROSS TEXAS

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Walk Across Texas is an eight-week program extending from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30 through Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension designed to help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity. Each adult team may include up to eight team members, all working together to reach the 832-mile goal to make their way across the state of Texas. All participants will receive free pedometers and weekly incentives.

To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/WalkAcrossTexas.

STEP UP AND SCALE DOWN

Vstock LLC

Step Up and Scale Down is an innovative eight-week program taking place every Friday from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. through Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension designed to guide participants toward weight management and chronic disease management through the use of nutrition tips, prevention, exercise and delicious food demonstrations. For more information about our Health and Wellness series, visit https://bit.ly/GRCHealthandWellness. Participants are encouraged to pre-register; space is limited per class.

FALL FAMILY FUN TRAIL

Michael Regan, Getty Images

The 20th Annual Fall Family Fun Trail will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. This free event is designed for children ages two through 12 and will include: Games, Vendors, Photos with Shorty, Candy, Costume Contest, and Food Trucks.

Costumes are encouraged for everyone attending. Organizations and local businesses will be set up on the walking trails around Woldert pond with fun games and candy for the kids. Pre-registration is required to attend.

For more information about any of these events or about the Glass Recreation Center, visit TylerParksandRec.com, the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page, or call Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

