Austin Drops Out of Top Four Largest Cities in Texas

For a while now, Austin, TX, has been one of the most popular American cities to relocate to. Especially post-COVID, the capital of Texas has become one of the most desirable cities to live in. But things are changing.

So, let's not get confused about this, Austin is still growing, we're not trying to be alarmists here. But many Texans will be surprised to learn that the Live Music Capital of the World has been bumped out of its Top 4 spot for the most populated cities in the state

It's wild, but true. As of November 2024, Austin has dropped down to the No. 5 most populous city in Texas, opening the door for Fort Worth to slide into the fourth spot. But that's not all, according to Chron, Fort Worth is now among the fastest-growing metros in the state. Not only did Fort Worth surpass Austin in statewide population rankings, but estimates found the North Texas city is seeing a higher percentage of population growth.

According to the report, it's now estimated that as of November '24, "Fort Worth had a population count of 989,878 people for Jan. 1, 2024, marking a 7.7-percent increase from the city's 2020 Census data."

Crunching the numbers, it appears as if The Capital City is still a very popular place to move to, but it is also becoming more and more popular for people to leave. And this points to how Fort Worth was able to leapfrog ATX.

The 5 largest Texas cities as of January 2024

Houston: Jan. 2024 Population estimate: 2,318,657 San Antonio: Jan. 2024 Population estimate: 1,496,876 Dallas: Jan. 2024 Population estimate: 1,308,404 Fort Worth: Jan. 2024 Population estimate: 989,878 Austin: Jan. 2024 Population estimate: 986,928

