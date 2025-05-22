Texas is a mighty friendly state. But don't get too familiar and think you are welcome everywhere. Several places in The Lone Star State are off-limits, and just trying to enter these places could land you in big trouble.

When traveling across the state there are so many fascinating places to see and visit. Countless destinations give you a wide range of things to explore including historical landmarks, natural wonders, and a few manmade spots. But we can count the exact number of places you CAN NOT VISIT. More on that soon.

Places We Are All Banned From In Texas

Five Spots You Can Always Visit In Texas (during business hours)

The Alamo (San Antonio) – The symbol of Texas' fight for independence, the Alamo is a historic mission and the site of a pivotal battle in 1836. Visit here to learn about Texas' history. Big Bend National Park – A national park located in southwestern Texas, Big Bend is full of rugged landscapes, hiking trails, and, of course, the Rio Grande River. The Texas State Capitol (Austin) – The Texas State Capitol is an architectural masterpiece and there are free tours here. Another great spot to learn about Texas history. Space Center Houston – This museum offers a behind-the-scenes look at NASA's programs. Tour the Johnson Space Center and see artifacts including spacecraft and astronaut suits. Padre Island National Seashore – A beautiful stretch of coastline, that offers folks fun beach activities, bird-watching, and more.

Places You're Always Banned From In Texas

There are a few places that even attempting to visit could get you into trouble. Know before you go, Here Are Five Spots You Are Banned From Visiting.