Florida Georgia Line have new music ready for 2021. The country duo just announced their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On.

On social media, the "Long Live" singers reveal that the album will be available on Feb. 12. The full tracklist -- which includes "Long Live," a Top 20 country radio airplay single -- is below.

"It’s time y’all! Humbled and excited to announce our fifth studio album, #LifeRollsOn, is out February 12th," a social post reads. "This year has been a wild ride and if there’s one thing we’ve learned, you have to keep your head up high. This new music truly represents where we are in our lives right now and we can't wait for y’all to hear it."

BMLG Records

“I think this, personally, is just a big, celebratory chapter,” Hubbard says in a press release. “We’ve come a long way since 2012, when we dropped our first album; it’s wild to think about the journey we’ve been on -- the things we’ve got to do, the places music has taken us. We’re celebrating life and the good times, the ups and the downs, and the journey it took us to get where we’re at."

Adds Kelley, "It’s just evident within the music how good of a time we’re having, and how good of a place in life we are for sure."

Life Rolls On is Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley's first full album since Can't Say I Ain't Country, released in February 2019. Earlier this year, the pair dropped an EP called 6-Pack that featured their single "I Love My Country" and other songs that are now part of Life Rolls On. To date FGL have 14 No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hits and two Diamond-certified songs in "Cruise" and "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha.

Recently there were signs and rumors of strife between Kelley and Hubbard after Hubbard unfollowed his bandmate on social media prior to the CMA Awards. Fans suspected it might have had to do with Hubbard's positive COVID-19 test as Kelley made a case for resuming concerts, but they'd later clarify that the unfollow was for political reasons.

Also in November, it was announced that Florida Georgia Line were working on a musical and they'd signed a longterm touring contract with Live Nation.

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On Tracklist:

1. “Long Live” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, David Garcia, Josh Miller

2. “Life Looks Good” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jaren Johnston

3. “Countryside” – Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose, Michael Whitworth

4. “Always Gonna Love You” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy

5. “I Love My Country” – Kane Brown, Corey Crowder, Chase McGill, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Will Weatherly

6. “Hard to Get to Heaven” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Josh Thompson

7. “Long Time Comin'” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jordan Schmidt, Canaan Smith

8. “Interlude” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder

9. “Ain’t Worried Bout It (album version)” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip

10. “Beer:30” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith, Ernest Keith Smith

11. “New Truck” * – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jeff Gitelman, Raysean Hairston, Blake Redferrin, Priscilla Renea

12. “Eyes Closed” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy

13. “Second Guessing (From Songland)” ** – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Shane McAnally, Griffen Palmer, Ben Simonetti, Ryan Tedder, Geoff Warburton

14. “Good to Me” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith

15. “U.S. Stronger” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley

16. “Life Rolls On” – Ben Burgess, Alysa Vanderheym, Emily Weisband

Produced by Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley

* produced by Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman and Priscilla Renea

** produced by Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley and Andrew DeRoberts