Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley (nee Stommel)'s wedding date held special significance to the couple even before it became their wedding anniversary: It was the two-year anniversary of their first kiss.

The Hubbards got married on July 1, 2015, in Sun Valley, Idaho, at Trail Creek Cabin. The Florida Georgia Line member popped the question a little over nine months prior, on Sept. 22, 2014. His proposal involved a helicopter ride, along with celebratory champagne.

Of course, Hubbard is one-half of a superstar country duo, but Hayley has an impressive resume as well, even if it's not quite as in-the-spotlight as her husband's: She graduated from Wood River High School in Hailey, Idaho, and created a scholarship fund for two of her classmates who were first-generation graduates. After college, Hayley worked in finance at Merrill Lynch, then decided to pursue her love of fashion and began blogging about her favorite looks, travels and eateries.

These days, the Hubbards are a family of five: They welcomed a baby girl named Olivia Rose, their first child, to the world on Dec. 23, 2017, and their first son Luca Reed arrived in August of 2019. The couple's third child, another boy, named Atlas Roy, was born in September of 2020.

Click through the photo gallery below to see some of the Hubbards' cutest moments throughout the years: