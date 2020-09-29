Florida Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman With A Slice Of…..Pizza?

It's a classic case of "What the heck just happened?"

A Florida man is behind bars after doing the cardinal sin of assaulting his girlfriend with a get this.....pizza slice!

Yeah, I couldn't believe it either, but yep it's true!

Authorities responded to a disturbance call in Port Charlotte, where a 51-year old woman claimed her boyfriend assaulted her with a slice of pizza per NBC-2.

The woman said the authorities that while she was taking things to the trash she grabbed a pizza box because she thought it was empty when her boyfriend 51-year old Sean Metcalf got upset.

He started yelling at her and she tossed the pizza back at him to which a slice of pizza fell out and that's when things went downhill.

Metcalf then picked up the slice and started to hit her with the slice striking her face and chest leaving her covered in grease, tomato sauce, and pizza toppings.

While he did admit that he lost his cool, Metcalf was arrested and charged for domestic, battery, a misdemeanor, and was booked at the Charlotte County Jail.