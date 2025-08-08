(KNUE-FM) Holy cow. OK, you guys were right. Hands down, this is one of the best pizza places in Tyler, Texas. It is just so good.

As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical when it comes to recommendations from people.

It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them.

And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.

Tyler Locals Have Been Raving About Topp’s Pizza for Years Now

However, just the sheer amount of raves we've heard about Topp's Pizza in Tyler, TX, on Shiloh Road finally pushed us past the point of skepticism, into sincere curiosity, and finally to action.

I was out and about running some errands a while back. I was driving nearby when it was nearing lunchtime. And so, I thought I'd give it a go.

The Owner Is as Warm and Welcoming as the Pizza

I stopped in and met the owner and operator, Denise. And yes, she is as lovely as you've likely heard she is.

I placed my order and then doubled it.

Why?

Well, for two reasons.

pizza Photo: T. Holley loading...

If it's that good, then I may want to take home the leftovers for dinner.

And number two, it would've been just plain rude of me to walk into the radio station with piping hot, delicious pizza from Topp's and not have enough to share.

Generous Toppings Make All the Difference

I ordered one pepperoni and one veggie lovers pizza. And WOW, you guys were 100% correct. That is some GOOD pizza. Wow.

The crust was perfectly baked, the cheese divine, and the TOPPINGS.

Y'all.

They don't skimp on toppings AT ALL, as you can see from the photos.

The amount of toppings on this pizza was about two to three times the amount you might see from some other places.

Menu Items We Can’t Wait to Try Next

All I can say is, even if you have to drive a little bit out of your way to pick up a Topp's Pizza, you won't be disappointed.

pizza Photo: T. Holley loading...

Next time I go, though, I'll have to make sure to try one of the other offerings: Chicken Alfredo, BBQ Chicken, Hawaiian Lover...and so on. OH, and the cinnamon bread! OMG.

She also offers a thin crust and a keto-friendly crust, too.

It’s Worth Going Out of Your Way

Hmm... the only problem is I seem to have eaten all of those leftovers I meant to save for dinner.

Another favorite place to have dinner? Please see below. However, the Grove is closed until September 2 while they get ready for the autumn season.

