According to a post by Jim Noble, a Tyler, Texas man, it looks as if we finally know what will be taking over the old Bruno's Pizza and Pasta location on S. Vine.

When we first heard the Bruno's on Vine location was closing its doors, many of us felt pretty bummed. After all, that particular Bruno's location has been a Tyler, Texas tradition for many years.

I remember being on the 7th-grade basketball team at Hubbard Middle School back when a family member of the family who owned Bruno's, Valencia Rumblelow, was our head coach. We had a sleepover at her house and OF COURSE, for dinner, we all wanted to go there. Happy memory. Well, except for the fact that we later watched The Exorcist right before trying to go to sleep. Ah, teenagers.

I've also had first dates and work lunches there, like many East Texas people. So to see it close was heartbreaking.

However, it was comforting to know that we could still enjoy that amazing pizza and pasta at the newer location on Old Jacksonville Hwy in South Tyler.

Back to the present time and coming back to Jim's post regarding that old Bruno's location. It appears what may be moving into that location is...Ruby's Mexican Restaurant!!

Along with the photo, Jim Noble of Tyler posted:

'It looks like they’re gonna reopen the Bruno’s on South Vine as another Ruby’s location. I guess they’ll close that one just a couple of blocks north of there on the west side of the street.'

A comment on the post by Bob Wells seems to confirm the news. He said he'd spoken with the owner of Bruno's who he says told him it would be a Ruby's Mexican Restaurant. However, another comment from Jordan Delk said he'd heard it was sold to Chema's.

Well, congrats to whatever business will be moving in. If it is Ruby's, I wonder if they'll leave all of their other locations open.

That would be a-ok with us. :)

