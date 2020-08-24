For the Love of God, Please Take Excellent Care of Your Teeth

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Y'all may have noticed that the Renee Raven show was covered on and off by The RockShow's Wes last week (thanks!). Did I take some time off? Go on a fabulous vacation? Nope. I was in the worst pain of my life, and I've done everything under the sun to hurt myself.

It was worse than childbirth, cellulitis, putting my back out, getting bit by a prairie dog, and ripping a nail off, combined. (Yes, I've done all that and more.)

Turns out I had a dry socket.

It's been over a week of crying, punching my mattress and once, my thigh, and boy did I leave a bruise. I haven't been able to eat or speak properly, and the pain is so bad I've been nauseous on top of everything else.

I was so out of my mind that when the pharmacy tech accused me of trying to pass a fake prescription I just cried and said "I hope this never happens to you!" Lucky for her, that was out of character for me. Normally when I'm accused of a crime I'm not actually committing, I say more colorful words. Maybe I'll make a special trip when I'm feeling better.

A dry socket is rare, but can happen when you get a tooth pulled. I've been to the dentist five times in 10 days and will have to go back at least once more.

I've missed my show and you guys terribly, and I cannot express enough how grateful I am to all of you for your love and support. But I must make one hard and fast demand of you: TAKE CARE OF YOUR TEETH. That's an order.

Much love to you all, and I'm so grateful to be back.