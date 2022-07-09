Former Longview Lobo Makes Madden Video Game History
As you already know, East Texas has produced an incredible amount of NFL talent. As it stands, our area has produced two truly elite players in Whitehouse's Patrick Mahomes and Longview's Trent Williams, who recently received news of a huge honor that's coveted amongst players all across the league. No, its not an "MVP" award, but an elite club that many players hope to be a part of.
Trent Williams Joins The Madden Video Game 99 Club!
The San Francisco 49ers star tackle will have a 99 overall rating in "Madden NFL 23," making him the first offensive lineman in the history of the EA Sports video game franchise to earn the elusive rating. Longtime NFL running back and fellow East Texan from Palestine, Adrian Peterson, who played with Williams in college at Oklahoma and in the pros in Washington, shared a video on Wednesday of the lineman being surprised with the honor.
Williams Is No Stranger To Making NFL History
https://youtu.be/vq6MscS5NVU
The former No. 4 overall pick became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history when he inked a six-year, $138.06 million deal with the 49ers last offseason. Along with his rating on the famed video game, he also received a diamond "99" necklace and a trophy to symbolize the momentous occasion. Even if you're not a Niners fan you can play as the 49ers with a 99-overall-rated Williams when "Madden NFL 23" is released on Friday, Aug. 19.