Former Longview Lobo Makes Madden Video Game History

As you already know, East Texas has produced an incredible amount of NFL talent. As it stands, our area has produced two truly elite players in Whitehouse's Patrick Mahomes and Longview's Trent Williams, who recently received news of a huge honor that's coveted amongst players all across the league. No, its not an "MVP" award, but an elite club that many players hope to be a part of.

Trent Williams Joins The Madden Video Game 99 Club!

The San Francisco 49ers star tackle will have a 99 overall rating in "Madden NFL 23," making him the first offensive lineman in the history of the EA Sports video game franchise to earn the elusive rating. Longtime NFL running back and fellow East Texan from Palestine, Adrian Peterson, who played with Williams in college at Oklahoma and in the pros in Washington, shared a video on Wednesday of the lineman being surprised with the honor.

Williams Is No Stranger To Making NFL History

https://youtu.be/vq6MscS5NVU

The former No. 4 overall pick became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history when he inked a six-year, $138.06 million deal with the 49ers last offseason. Along with his rating on the famed video game, he also received a diamond "99" necklace and a trophy to symbolize the momentous occasion. Even if you're not a Niners fan you can play as the 49ers with a 99-overall-rated Williams when "Madden NFL 23" is released on Friday, Aug. 19.

Former TJC Standout Jimmy Butler Buys Miami Mansion With hard work and perservance, Jimmy Butler has gone from being a standout star at Tyler Junior College to leading the Miami Heat on a championship chase. His new $7 Million Dollar mansion is a amazing!

Shaq's Florida Mansion That He Sold For $11 Million Shaq's moving to Texas but first he had to get rid of his Orlando, Florida estate which is considered one of the best homes in the WORLD according to Better Homes & Gardens. Let's take a look inside!