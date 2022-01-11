The NFL Playoffs are officially here and this Saturday will be very interesting as the Dallas Cowboys begin their postseason push against longtime rival the San Francisco 49ers. While most of East Texas will be rooting for the "Boys" to win, Longview residents will undoubtedly be rooting for one its own even though he's on the opposing sidelines.

Williams Loves To Give Back To The Community That Raised Him.

Now in his 11th season in the NFL, Williams who graduated from Longview High is currently the NFL's highest paid offensive lineman after signing a huge extension with the 49ers in March of 2021. He hasn't forgot about Longview and comes home annually to host "The Trent Williams Silverback Football Camp" for up and coming high school athletes.

He's partnering with Longview ISD to create the Trent Williams Dual Credit Tuition Assistance Partnership.

Thanks to Williams, Longview High School students are eligible to receive dual credit tuition assistance through a community partnership with the NFL star who is passionate about empowering his community with resources to be successful. The goal of the Trent Williams Tuition Assistance Partnership is to provide academic support to students that are historically underserved targeting at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.

In order to be eligible, a student must meet the following criteria:

Longview High School Student

Proof of Financial Need

10th-12th Grade

African American

Good Academic Standing

Submit Application with Essay

Qualified applicants will be contacted by a Longview High School counselor so if you know a student at Longview High that could use some help preparing for their next level in life, have them fill out the application online HERE.

