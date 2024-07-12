Fort Worth’s Largest Music Festival is Back at Texas Motor Speedway This October

Folks are still talking about last October's inaugural Gordy's HWY 30 Music Fest - TEXAS EDITION in Fort Worth, TX. It was a massive success by any metric.

Here at Radio Texas, LIVE! we are proud to be a part of the HWY 30 family, but regardless of that, I’ve never seen a more positively reviewed festival. From Gordy to Texas Motor Speedway, last year attendees were super-served a great weekend of live music. And that will continue in '24.

The first-year in Texas was four days of live music with performances from: Koe Wetzel, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, Dierks Bentley, Shane Smith & The Saints, Muscadine Bloodline, American Aquarium, Silverada, Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley, Staind, Gary Clark Jr., Ashley McBryde, Cody Canada & The Departed, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kat Hasty, Brothers Osborne, Jake Worthington, Pecos & the Rooftops, Priscilla Block, Tanner Usrey, and so many more.

And you can expect another show of this caliber the weekend of October 17th

This year's lineup hasn't been announced yet, but as soon as we can we will get the word out to you. For now, take advantage of EARLY BIRD pricing and you can save a lot of money. Click here to price your tickets now.

