Whether you live in Dallas, TX, or are visiting Austin, TX, you can now buy alcohol in most Texas counties. But there are a few holdouts. It's the last remaining vestige of prohibition.

I've lived in a dry county, and it was a pain in the butt, Rusk County. I'll tell you this: dry counties are great business for the local bootlegers. In a pinch, we paid $5 a beer so we didn't have to drive 30 mins, and that was twenty years ago. I have no idea how much they're getting now.

There Are Now FOUR Remaining Dry Counties in Texas

Why are there still dry counties in Texas? You guessed it, usually religion. "In some religious denominations, alcohol consumption is looked down upon.

As a result, the local municipalities where these denominations have a strong presence have voted to keep these tight restrictions in place."

You should know, though, that while alcohol sales are prohibited in them, most dry counties do not ban the consumption of alcoholic beverages. They just want to make it a little harder for you to get, I guess?

The Last 4 Remaining Dry Counties in Texas

You may be surprised to learn that there are still four dry counties in Texas, unless, of course, you live in one of them. The counties that ban the sale of alcohol in Texas are:

Roberts County, in the Texas Panhandle near Oklahoma.

in the Texas Panhandle near Oklahoma. Borden and Kent counties, both southeast of Lubbock.

both southeast of Lubbock. Throckmorton County, located between Lubbock and Fort Worth.

How Many Dry Counties are in the U.S.?

Dry counties in the U.S., have nearly gone the way of the dodo. But, of course, there are still a few holdouts. According to these numbers, "the exact up-to-date number is hard to nail down, but by some accounts, there are around 80 dry counties left in 9 different states in the United States... Arkansas is home to the most, with over 30, followed by Kentucky."

