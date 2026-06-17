A fourth person has now been arrested in connection with the FBI operation conducted earlier this month at Ximena's Furniture in Tyler. According to CBS19, a federal indictment now shows Guillermo "Memo" Limon-Sanchez as the latest person arrested in connection with the alleged immigrant transportation operation taking place in East Texas.

Federal Charges Listed in the Indictment

Limon-Sanchez was taken into custody in Travis County, Texas last Friday on a federal detainer.

The documents show that Virginia Gamez Ponce Valdivia, Arturo Alcantar-Perez and Guillermo Limon-Sanchez are accused of conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants, trafficking in false identification documents and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

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What Happened During the FBI Operation in Tyler?

The FBI conducted an operation on June 2 at Ximena's Furniture as well as Hwy 69 Bazaar in Tyler. The address for the business is 10623 Highway 69 North and 10713 US 69 North. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the operation.

The following day, Gamez and Valdivia appeared in court and entered pleas of not guilty.

Beginning around May 2023, investigators allege the three worked together to transport and harbor undocumented immigrants. They are also accused of conducting financial transactions involving proceeds from unlawful activity. It’s alleged they made transactions over $10,000 with property gained from the proceeds of harboring undocumented immigrants.

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What's Next in the Investigation?

On June 3, Gamez who is the mother of Valdivia, was ordered to be detained until her next trial is held. Valdivia was released on a personal recognizance bond, and she was also ordered to not leave the Eastern District of Texas.

This remains an ongoing case, and updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

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Gallery Credit: Tara Holley