All we ever hear in the news lately is how bad the police are. Being a law enforcement officer is the hardest job to perform correctly but the easiest to arm chair quarterback. I'm not saying that all police are perfect because there will always be one or two bad ones in any department anywhere. That also doesn't mean that the police can't have a little fun while they are on the job, too. That fun is perfectly shown off in this recruitment video for the Fort Worth, Texas police department.

Work is Not Perfect

We all have to work. Its how we earn our money to pay our bills, our car, our home, our vacation and so much more. We want our job to be something we can look forward to and not dread every day. Even working here at the radio station, while a lot of fun and I look forward to coming in every morning, isn't a cake walk every single day. There are moments from time to time that we just go "ugh" and need to step away for a moment.

Most of Us Couldn't do Their Job

One job I don't think I could do is law enforcement. To have to deal with the daily mess and sometimes dangerous situations they have to get in front of is a lot. Our law enforcement officers do so much good but can still be heavily scrutinized for it. No, not every law enforcement officer is good at what they do, but a majority of them are. Don't let those few bad ones dictate your opinion on them as a whole.

You've Got to Have a Little Fun No Matter the Job

Even though law enforcement must be pretty straight laced while in uniform, that doesn't mean they can't have a little fun from time to time. Having a little fun seems to be a prerequisite for working at the Fort Worth Police Department. Watching their latest recruitment video seems to back that up.

Let Officer Big B break it down for you in the video below:

Great job

That's fun, creative and probably the greatest police recruitment video ever made. The officer being a wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man wrapped up this great video perfectly. Great job, Fort Worth police, if I were 20 years younger, I'd turn in my application today.

