Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.

Longview Police Warning

Longview Police are letting residents know they have gotten some calls about a text message some have received that tells them some unusual activity has appeared on their debit card. There is an 800 number that is in the message that you are directed to call. Longview Police say to NOT call this number or give out any of your personal banking information.

Why this scam can easily work?

What makes this scam so easy to carry out is that your bank may have a fraud department that will contact you if some unusual activity has been detected on your account. This happened to me a couple of months ago. I got a call from an unrecognized number that left a voicemail with a weird sounding voice saying that unusual activity had been detected on my debit card and left a number to call. Since I hadn't gotten anything like this before, I called my bank directly and told them what happened. Turns out, the call I got was from their for real fraud department and the representative transferred me over.

If it's too good to be true, it probably is.

My suggestion, if you get a message like this, is just call your bank directly and tell them know what you received. They will be able to help you from there. No harm in calling your local police, either, like the Longview resident did.

