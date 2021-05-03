Full Schedule for LeTourneau University’s Graduation May 7-8

In-person graduations are back! Longview's LeTourneau University has plans to hold four in-person ceremonies this weekend to celebrate the class of 2021.

"Congrats grads" seems like such an easy thing to say, but as the pandemic winds down those two little words carry so much extra!

If you're graduating, you've endured endless Zooms, overcome hundreds of login issues with Google Classroom, conquered assignment upload problems, and created more videos than you ever thought you would because you needed to replace your classroom self with your virtual self. And then you ended up back in classrooms wearing a mask, trying to type notes through fogged-up glasses. School has surely ended on a different note than it started on, but you did it, and the class of 2021 can give the pandemic a big socially distant salute on the way out. Congrats grads for sure.

LeTourneau University plans to host four in-person commencement ceremonies this weekend to celebrate the class of 2021, and classes from 2020 that endured canceled ceremonies and schedule changes because of the pandemic. This is the graduation schedule for the weekend, according to the university.

FRIDAY, MAY 7, 2:00 P.M.

School of Nursing

School of Engineering

FRIDAY, MAY 7, 6:00 P.M.

School of Business

School of Psychology

School of Theology and Vocation

SATURDAY, MAY 8, 10:00 A.M.

School of Education

School of Arts and Sciences

School of Aviation and Aeronautical Sciences

SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2:00 P.M.

December 2019 - May 2020 Graduates

Guests will have assigned seats and will be grouped in pods of four. All guests will have to have a ticket.

There will be photo ops around campus after the commencement ceremonies, the weather will be sunny and around 80 on Friday and Saturday so the pics will turn out great, and hair and makeup will stay intact. Congrats grads! For so many reasons.