Fun Christmas Fact: All of Santa’s Reindeer are Female

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. And of course the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. But, here's something you may not know about Santa's most iconic helpers - they're all females.

I know what you're thinking: "no, they aren't. I've seen the movies...there's definitely some dudes in there." They may have had a deeper or gruffer voice, but they are ALL 100% females. Now, I know what's running through your brain, "how do you know this? You're just making stuff up!" The reason I know for a fact, 100% that every single one of Santa's reindeers are females is simple: science and biology.

Rewatch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this holiday season and notice that every single one of Santa's reindeer have antlers. Those antlers are the tell-tale sign that those reindeer are female. Because unlike deer, both male and female reindeer grow antlers. They also grow antlers at different times.

Here's what the FDA had to say about how the different sexes grow their antlers: "Male reindeer begin to grow antlers in February and female reindeer in May. Both sexes finish growing their antlers at the same time but shed them at different times of the year. Males drop their antlers in November, leaving them without antlers until the following spring, while females keep their antlers through the winter until their calves are born in May."

So, in short, if you see a reindeer around Christmas time with antlers, it is 100% a female.